Free Sandbags

***Please be advised that this is a static website intended to assist residents with locations where you can get sand and/or sandbags. It lists County Fire stations/locations that traditionally have sand available to residents.***

You must live in the community or city where you are requesting sandbags. Proof of residency is required. For example: Individuals that live in the City of Malibu can collect sandbags from locations within the City of Malibu.

Please call the fire station/location listed for availability of sand and sandbags. Please be aware: due to demand, sand & bags may be temporarily out of stock. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Beaches & Harbors, and Department of Public Works are working in a coordinated effort throughout the storm to ensure supplies remain available.

Enter your address to locate the nearest Los Angeles County fire station.


LA County Fire Station Locator Click for LA County Fire Stations

NAME BAGS SAND ADDRESS TELEPHONE
