***Please be advised that this is a static website intended to assist residents with locations where you can get sand and/or sandbags. It lists County Fire stations/locations that traditionally have sand available to residents.***

You must live in the community or city where you are requesting sandbags. Proof of residency is required. For example: Individuals that live in the City of Malibu can collect sandbags from locations within the City of Malibu.

Please call the fire station/location listed for availability of sand and sandbags. Please be aware: due to demand, sand & bags may be temporarily out of stock. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Beaches & Harbors, and Department of Public Works are working in a coordinated effort throughout the storm to ensure supplies remain available.